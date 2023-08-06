Amazing Smartwatches to Gift on Friendship Day

If you’re wondering what to gift your friend this Friendship Day, consider a smartwatch. A smartwatch can benefit your friend by reminding them to drink water regularly, helping them stay on top of fitness goals, and adding a stylish touch to their look. Here are five amazing smartwatches to consider gifting:

Hammer Active 2.0: The Hammer Active 2.0 features a 1.95″ IPS display screen and offers the convenience of Bluetooth calling. It includes health-tracking features such as blood oxygen level monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, breathe training, and temperature monitoring. It also has drink water and sedentary reminder functions, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, in-built games, and wireless charging.

boAt Ultima Chronos: The boAt Ultima Chronos is equipped with a 1.55″ TFT HD display. It allows users to make calls, play music, and track their activity with features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and pedometer. It also offers water resistance and a long battery life.

Apple Watch Series 6: The Apple Watch Series 6 is known for its advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. It includes features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, sleep tracking, ECG, and fall detection. It also offers various apps, customizable watch faces, and LTE connectivity for cellular capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 focuses on health and wellness. It offers features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, sleep tracking, ECG, and advanced fitness tracking. It also has a vivid display and a rotating bezel for smooth navigation.

Fossil Gen 5: The Fossil Gen 5 is a stylish smartwatch with a 1.28″ AMOLED display. It runs on Wear OS and offers features like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, NFC payments, and customizable watch faces. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Consider these smartwatches as unique and thoughtful gifts for your friends this Friendship Day. Whether they prioritize health and fitness or simply enjoy the convenience of a smart companion on their wrist, there is a smartwatch to suit their needs.