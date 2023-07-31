CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

AI Tools for Crypto Researchers

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has become an indispensable tool for researching the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. AI can help investors make sense of large amounts of data and identify trends and insights. Here are five AI tools that crypto researchers can utilize today.

Anthropic has developed Claude, an AI assistant that can read and comprehend research materials related to cryptocurrencies. It can generate natural language summaries and answers, making it easier to grasp key information quickly. Claude also suggests relevant articles for deeper exploration.

Tokens.com offers an AI platform designed specifically for crypto asset research. It scans news, social media, code repositories, and other sources to generate trading indicators, due diligence reports, and risk metrics. The AI identifies strengths, weaknesses, and potential red flags.

Sentiment compiles blockchain data, developer activity, and social sentiment data for over 1000 cryptocurrencies. With configurable dashboards, notifications, and metrics, insights from AI-driven analysis can spot patterns and trends.

Nansen crunches blockchain data to deliver meaningful analytics on crypto projects and protocols. Investors can research factors like developer engagement, transaction flows, and liquidity. Nansen’s AI algorithms highlight on-chain trends.

CoinGecko provides a crypto research portal with key metrics on development activity, community growth, and liquidity for over 3000 coins. AI algorithms automatically aggregate the data for fundamental analysis.

These AI tools help bridge the knowledge gap in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. By leveraging natural language processing, machine learning, and big data analytics, researchers can generate actionable insights from unstructured data to make informed investment decisions. As the industry continues to grow, AI will play an even more integral role in understanding trends and fundamentals.

