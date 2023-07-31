CityLife

Semi-Truck Rollover Causes Traffic Delays on Highway 11

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
A 40-foot semi-truck overturned on Monday morning, causing traffic delays on Highway 11 near Mission Bridge. The accident involved three vehicles and prompted the response of first responders, including the RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS), and BC Ambulance. The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m.

Emergency crews are currently working to stabilize the overturned truck as a result of a significant fuel leak. The ramp barricades have also been damaged. As a result, traffic near Mission Bridge is restricted to one lane in both directions, with the center lane blocked for northbound and southbound traffic.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries according to the MFRS.

