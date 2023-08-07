A Plan to Redevelop a Vacant Downtown Green Bay Bank Branch

A Sheboygan developer has proposed a $4 million plan to redevelop an empty bank branch in downtown Green Bay. The project, brought forward by ProVisions LLC and Green Bay Area Business Development LLC, seeks city approvals to transform the building into spaces for four different businesses.

The 21,000-square-foot building, which used to be a Bank Mutual branch, would remain unchanged. The plan includes the addition of an Indian restaurant, a convenience store, a business center, and three public electric vehicle charging stations along North Monroe Avenue. The new businesses have the potential to create 30 to 40 job opportunities.

Basudev Adhikari, a member of Green Bay Area Development LLC, will own and operate the ground-level businesses. Inspired by his successful Sheboygan establishment, The Spices Restaurant and Bar, Adhikari plans to open an Indian restaurant in the space. Outdoor dining facilities are also considered in the site plans.

The redevelopment proposal also outlines a packaging and business service center, similar to UPS or FedEx stores, and a BP-branded convenience store equipped with six gasoline pumps. Adhikari, who currently manages several BP stores in Wisconsin, intends to move his corporate offices to the building’s second floor.

The City Council has expressed concerns regarding the convenience store’s sale of alcohol, the inclusion of gas pumps, and the compatibility of the project with the goal of increasing downtown density. As a result, the Council has referred the request back to the Plan Commission for further discussion and review.

Supporters of the plan believe that redeveloping the vacant bank branch is the best approach to breathe life into the dormant site. ProVisions CEO Murray Wikol stated that the project has been revised based on earlier input, with an increased number of electric vehicle charging stations and a decreased number of gas pumps. Adhikari argues that the gas pumps are necessary for the financial viability of the convenience store.

If approved, the redevelopment project will not only bring new businesses and job opportunities to downtown Green Bay but also contribute to the area’s revitalization efforts.