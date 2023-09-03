CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Astronauts Return to Earth After Six-Month Stay on International Space Station

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 3, 2023
Four astronauts from the Crew-6 mission, a joint effort by NASA and SpaceX, have completed their six-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and are now heading back to Earth. Despite Hurricane Idalia causing damage in parts of Florida, the crew embarked on their return journey aboard the Crew Dragon capsule on Sunday.

NASA has been closely monitoring the impact of the hurricane, which made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast before moving through Georgia and the Carolinas. The Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to splashdown off the coast of Florida.

The astronauts onboard the Crew-6 mission include NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Sultan Alneyadi from the United Arab Emirates, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. During their time on the ISS, they oversaw more than 200 science and technology projects and conducted spacewalks.

Additionally, the Crew-6 astronauts hosted the Axiom Mission 2 crew, which included an American businessman and two astronauts from Saudi Arabia. This flight was part of NASA’s plan to increase commercial activity in low-Earth orbit and regularly fly tourists and paying customers to the ISS.

The Crew-6 astronauts handed over operations to the Crew-7 team members, who arrived at the ISS on Sunday. They worked on welcoming the new team while preparing for their own return to Earth.

The returning crew also recognized their colleague Frank Rubio, who has spent nearly 350 days on board the space station and is set to break the record for the longest time a US astronaut has spent in microgravity. Rubio’s return trip was delayed when the spacecraft he arrived on experienced a coolant leak.

Overall, the Crew-6 mission has been hailed as a success, with the astronauts accomplishing their objectives and conducting important research during their time on the ISS.

