The Erg Chech 002 Meteorite Sheds Light on the Early Solar System

An analysis of the Erg Chech 002 meteorite, which was discovered in the Sahara Desert in Algeria in 2020, has provided valuable insights into the early solar system. The meteorite is approximately 4.6 billion years old and belongs to the andesitic achondrite group, making it one of the oldest known meteorites.

Researchers focused on the presence of Aluminum-26 (26Al), a radioactive isotope that was present when the meteorite formed. By analyzing the distribution of 26Al within Erg Chech 002 and comparing it to existing data, the scientists were able to better understand the distribution of this isotope throughout the early solar system.

The study found that 26Al was not evenly spread across the early solar system. Instead, its distribution was affected by the late infall of stellar materials with freshly synthesized radionuclides. This uneven distribution has implications for accurately determining the ages of meteorites and planetary materials.

Erg Chech 002’s age provides an opportunity to explore the initial distribution of 26Al. The findings highlight the need for caution when dating meteorites using short-lived isotopes and suggest a generalized approach that accounts for their uneven distribution.

Overall, this analysis of the Erg Chech 002 meteorite adds to our knowledge of the early solar system and may improve the accuracy of dating very old meteorites.

Sources:

– Evgenii Krestianinov et al, Igneous meteorites suggest Aluminium-26 heterogeneity in the early Solar Nebula, Nature Communications (2023).

– Phys.org article: “4.6-billion-year-old meteorite increases our understanding of the early solar system” (September 3, 2023)