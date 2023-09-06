Analyzing One of the Oldest Space Rocks Sheds Light on the Birth of Planets and Dating Meteorites

Scientists have examined the Erg Chech 002 meteorite, one of the oldest space rocks ever found, in order to gain insights into the early solar system and to improve the dating of meteorites that fall to Earth. This meteorite, which is estimated to be 4.6 billion years old, was discovered in the Sahara Desert in Algeria in 2020. The presence of the radioactive isotope Aluminum-26 in Erg Chech 002 is particularly significant because it can provide information about a later stage of Earth’s evolution called “planetary melting.”

Planetary melting refers to the process by which rocky planets, like Earth, develop different compositions in different layers. Understanding how Aluminum-26 was distributed during the formation of the planets is crucial in understanding the evolution of the rocky inner planets of our solar system. Additionally, the decay of Aluminum-26 to Magnesium-26 allows scientists to use this isotopic dating system to determine the age of space rocks.

To determine the age of Erg Chech 002, the researchers analyzed the amounts of lead isotopes within it. This analysis not only provided an accurate age for the meteorite but also improved the dating strategy for similar meteorites. The half-life of Aluminum-26 is relatively short, so it is not present in large quantities in a 4.6-billion-year-old meteorite. However, the stable non-radioactive isotope Magnesium-26, which is left behind after the decay of Aluminum-26, can be used to determine the starting amount of Aluminum-26 in a space rock.

The study of Erg Chech 002, an achondrite rock formed by melting planetesimals, together with existing data on angrite meteorites, revealed that Aluminum-26 was distributed unevenly throughout the solar nebula that gave birth to the planets, asteroids, and comets. This finding challenges previous assumptions and suggests that the age of meteorites dated solely using Aluminum-26 may need to be revised. Despite this, the researchers conclude that the Aluminum-26 – Magnesium-26 decay system is a more effective chronometer for dating meteorites.

By developing a more comprehensive approach to isotopic dating, scientists hope to produce more accurate and reliable age data for meteorites and other space materials. This will lead to a better understanding of the formation of our solar system.

Sources:

– Erg Chech 002 could “tell us how the solar system formed” – Cosmos Magazine

– Scientists dating one of the universe’s oldest rocks learn from Mars – Live Science