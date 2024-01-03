The Evolution of Tetris: Beyond the Kill Screen

Summary:

In a historic moment for the Tetris community, phenom BlueScuti became the first human to reach the game’s “kill screen” and crash the game after a 40-minute, 1,511-line performance. This achievement shattered the belief that it was functionally impossible for a human to surpass 290 lines in the classic NES Tetris game. BlueScuti’s accomplishment highlights the impressive progress made by the competitive Tetris community in recent years.

From hypertapping to rolling:

Previously, players who reached Level 29 on NES Tetris, the highest possible speed level, would often encounter difficulties in moving pieces all the way to the side unless the board was extremely low. However, a breakthrough technique called hypertapping emerged, allowing players to move pieces at Level 29 speed regardless of the height of the stacked pieces. Noted Tetris pro Thor Aackerlund achieved a Level 30 hypertapping performance in 2011, and Joseph Saelee dominated the Classic Tetris World Championship in 2018 and 2019 using this technique. By 2020, players had even surpassed Level 35 and Level 38 performances.

In 2021, a new technique called “rolling” gained popularity among Tetris players. Inspired by arcade player Hector “Fly” Rodriguez, this technique involved using a multi-finger rolling motion to achieve extremely quick directional button presses. Combining this rolling technique with a specific grip on the controller enabled players to move pieces to the sides even on Level 29-speed boards stacked up to eight rows high. One player, Cheez, reached Level 40 using this technique, showcasing the potential for even longer games.

Pushing the limits:

The Tetris community continued to push the boundaries of the game, with EricICX’s incredible Level 146 performance in August 2022, effectively playing indefinitely on the same Level 29 speed that was once regarded as a kill screen. In response to these extended game times, the tournament community introduced a modded version of the game with an even faster Level 39 “super killscreen” for competitive play.

