Undervalued AI Stocks to Consider Investing in for Growth Opportunities

The global artificial intelligence market saw a valuation of $454.12 billion in the previous year. Experts predict a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% from 2023 to 2032, resulting in an industry worth over $2.57 trillion.

One undervalued stock to consider is Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR). It is a multinational brokerage firm that operates the largest electronic trading platform in the U.S. Interactive Brokers uses an AI protocol called IBot, which offers access to information, trading tools, features, and account data. Despite some financial challenges, Interactive Brokers has a price target of $105.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the Chinese e-commerce giant, is another attractive option. It has made significant investments in cloud AI and data intelligence, making it a key player in machine learning. Alibaba’s ML platform allows for quick modulation to meet the operational needs of enterprise-level clients. Analysts consider Alibaba a buy option with an average price target of $142.71, indicating a potential upside of over 50%.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), a leading e-commerce company in China, is also worth considering. While JD’s stock value dropped this year, it recently entered China’s AI arms race with a large language model for enterprise use. With its core e-commerce business, JD possesses a wealth of data that is highly valuable for digital intelligence. Analysts rate JD as a strong buy with an average price target of $60.77, implying a potential upside of nearly 59%.

Investing in these undervalued AI stocks presents investors with opportunities to capitalize on the growth potential of the artificial intelligence market.