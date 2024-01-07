New Gravity Water Filtering System Provides Clean and Safe Water

Summary: A new gravity water filtering system offers a simple and effective solution to obtain clean and safe water, especially in emergency situations such as floods. This system, which requires no electricity or running water, utilizes reverse osmosis and carbon filters to remove impurities. Users have praised its ease of setup and the great taste of the filtered water.

In the event of a flood, determining whether the water has been contaminated by sewage or chemicals can be difficult. However, what can be certain is that the water is most likely contaminated by both. To address this problem, Riccardo Zennaro, coordinator for the UN’s Global Wastewater Initiative, suggests using passive gravity water filtering systems as a means to access the cleanest and safest water possible.

The new gravity-fed water system, like other gravity systems, operates without the need for electricity or running water. With a capacity of over 2 gallons, it effectively filters water using the process of reverse osmosis and two carbon filters. This filtration process helps to eliminate various impurities, ensuring the water is safe and enjoyable.

Customers who have tried the new gravity water filtering system have provided positive feedback. One reviewer, Patrick Bellavance, expressed surprise at the difference in taste from his tap water, which he previously thought was excellent. He commends the system’s ease of setup and use, although he notes that the tank is slightly large and requires adequate counter space. Overall, Bellavance recommends this system as an affordable option.

The new gravity water filtering system is currently available on Amazon for the discounted price of $139.99, down from the original price of $229.99. To obtain this discount, customers can apply the $60 off coupon when purchasing. With its efficiency, simplicity, and positive customer reviews, this filtration system proves to be a reliable choice for obtaining clean and safe drinking water.

FAQ

Is this gravity water filtering system suitable for emergency situations?

Yes, this system is particularly useful during emergency situations like floods, where water sources may be contaminated. It helps provide clean and safe water without the need for electricity or running water.

How does the filtration process work?

The system utilizes reverse osmosis and two carbon filters to remove impurities from the water, including potential contaminants from sewage or chemicals.

Can you provide more information about the customer review mentioned?

Customer Patrick Bellavance praised the taste of the filtered water, noting that he initially had high regard for the quality of his tap water. He found the system easy to set up and use, but mentioned that the tank is slightly large, requiring adequate counter space. Despite this, he highly recommends the system as an affordable option for clean water.