The 2025 Volvo EX30: A Compact Electric SUV with Impressive Range and Affordability

The 2025 Volvo EX30 is an upcoming compact SUV aimed at offering a refreshing change in the market dominated by larger SUVs. With a starting price of just $34,950, Volvo aims to make electric vehicles more accessible to a wider audience. Production of the EX30 is expected to start later this year, with customer deliveries scheduled for early 2024.

The EX30 will be available in two trims: a single-motor extended-range model and a higher-performing dual-motor version. Both models will come equipped with a 69kWh battery, providing 64kWh of usable power. The extended-range model will feature a rear axle motor with 268 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, while the dual-motor version will boast a 154-horsepower front axle motor, bringing the total power to 422 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The acceleration of the single-motor model from zero to 60mph is estimated to take 5.1 seconds, while the AWD version can achieve it in just 3.4 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating car ever produced by Volvo.

In terms of range, the single-motor EX30 is expected to achieve an estimated 275 miles, with the dual-motor version reaching around 265 miles. These estimates are subject to final EPA ratings. Despite its compact size, the EX30 offers a slightly shorter wheelbase than its competitors, yet provides ample cargo capacity.

Volvo also has plans to produce a limited-edition Cross Country variant of the EX30, which will feature additional ground clearance and unique design elements. Although lacking advanced sensors like lidar, Volvo has implemented innovative safety technology in the EX30, such as an alert system that warns of approaching cyclists and pedestrians when opening the doors.

Inside, the EX30 will feature a portrait-style touchscreen with integrated Google apps and other software suppliers. Looking ahead, Volvo aims to sell 600,000 EVs by the mid-2020s, and they are also working towards establishing a battery manufacturing facility in Europe by 2026. The company is actively developing next-generation batteries with higher energy density to enable longer driving ranges and faster charging times.