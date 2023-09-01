Fresh and Upgraded: The 2025 Mini Cooper Electric Hatchback

Mini has revealed the newly revamped 2025 Cooper Electric hatchback at the 2023 IAA auto show in Munich, Germany. This two-door hatchback boasts updated styling, a more luxurious interior, and a larger battery pack compared to the previous generation. While a gasoline-powered variant is expected to follow, the Cooper Electric aims to impress with its power, range, and overall appeal.

The exterior design of the Cooper Electric retains the distinctive Mini look, showcasing clean lines and proportionate dimensions. However, the real improvements lie beneath the surface. The interior of the hatchback features a more premium feel, thanks to a simplified design that reduces clutter and the use of high-quality materials. The focal point of the cabin is a large circular display screen that houses Mini’s next-generation infotainment interface, offering crisp graphics and customization options. The dashboard is lined with fabric and hides LED lights that provide ambient lighting, which changes according to the chosen drive mode. Mini’s signature toggle switches remain but have been simplified for a more streamlined appearance.

Under the hood, the Cooper Electric will come in two variations: E and SE. The base model will include a 181-horsepower electric motor, while the upgraded version will offer 215 horsepower. Both models will be front-wheel drive, though it’s uncertain if both will be available in the U.S. market. Mini promises that the driving dynamics, for which the Cooper is known, will be retained in the new electric model. The current Cooper Electric has a limited driving range, but the 2025 version benefits from a significantly larger battery pack. With a 58.4-kWh unit, the new Cooper Electric is expected to achieve a range of approximately 200 miles per charge.

While Mini is making a significant push into the EV market with the Cooper Electric, the company assures buyers that gasoline-powered models will still be part of their portfolio. Plans have also been confirmed for a John Cooper Works performance edition. Expect the new 2025 models to utilize the turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines from the current generation. More details will be revealed closer to the car’s North American launch, which may happen as early as next spring.

