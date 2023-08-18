Ford Reveals Limited Edition Mustang GTD

Ford has unveiled a unique version of the Mustang called the GTD. This special edition vehicle features a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine, active aerodynamics, and various other track-oriented modifications. The GTD is expected to cost around $300,000 and will be produced in limited quantities beginning next year.

The idea for the GTD came after Ford CEO Jim Farley saw the clay model of the Ford Mustang GT3 race car in the design studio. Inspired by the desire to win Le Mans with a Mustang, Ford decided to create a street-legal version of the upcoming racer. The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is essentially the road-legal variant of Ford’s upcoming race car that will debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona before heading to Le Mans.

Unlike the race car, the GTD will not be limited by racing regulations. It will have approximately 800 horsepower, surpassing the power of the Mustang GT3 that Ford will race. The GTD will also feature active aerodynamic features that are not allowed in the racing series.

Design and engineering for the GTD were a collaboration between Ford Performance and Multimatic. The vehicle starts as a standard Mustang body-in-white and undergoes modifications at Multimatic’s factory in Ontario, Canada. These modifications include fitting a rear-mounted transaxle with a Tremec eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a transaxle cooler that sits on the trunk lid.

The GTD’s weight has not been revealed yet, but most of the bodywork is made of carbon fiber, with the exception of aluminum door skins. The supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine from the Mustang Shelby GT500 has been slightly modified for the GTD, expected to produce around 800 horsepower. The car also features a titanium exhaust made by Akrapovic and wide Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

To optimize aerodynamics, the GTD’s body can lower by 1.6 inches, and it has a large, optional wing with a hydraulically controlled active drag-reduction system. The vehicle’s aggressive fender sculpting and wider track give it a commanding presence.

Production of the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is scheduled to begin in about a year, with Ford planning to produce between 1,000 and 2,000 units.