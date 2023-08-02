Toyota’s Land Cruiser Returns to the North American Market for 2024

Toyota’s iconic Land Cruiser is set to make a comeback in the North American market for the 2024 model year. This long-running nameplate stays true to its heritage as a rugged off-roader while delivering a more accessible price point in the mid-$50,000 range.

The 2024 Land Cruiser is powered exclusively by the i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. This engine generates 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque, providing ample power for off-road adventures.

Built on the TNGA-F global truck platform, the new Land Cruiser is designed, engineered, and tested to withstand harsh environments. It is slightly smaller and narrower than its predecessor, enhancing its agility on trails. The vehicle also features the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Multi Terrain Monitor.

The limited First Edition grade of the Land Cruiser, restricted to 5,000 units in North America, offers distinctive additions such as round heritage LED headlights, a roof rack, rock rails, and an exclusive interior design. All models come equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 as standard.

The 2024 Land Cruiser pays homage to its timeless design with round LED headlights and the iconic “TOYOTA” heritage grille. The front overhang has been reduced to improve approach angles, while the A pillar has been pushed back to enhance visibility on off-road trails.

Production of the Land Cruiser will take place in Toyota Motor Corporation’s Tahara and Hino plants in Japan, with the vehicle expected to arrive in the U.S. market in the spring of 2024. The manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing will start in the mid-$50,000 range.

Overall, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser combines its off-road heritage with a more affordable price tag, offering customers a durable and adventurous option.