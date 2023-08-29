The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid: A Powerful Mid-Size Luxury SUV

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful version of the mid-size luxury SUV. With a combined 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, this plug-in hybrid Cayenne is a force to be reckoned with on the road.

Porsche has fine-tuned the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, making it even more powerful than its predecessor. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine has been extensively revised to produce 591 horsepower. The hybrid system has also been upgraded, with the electric motor now generating 174 horsepower, up from 134 in the previous model. When combined, the new system produces a staggering 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque.

Another notable improvement is the increase in battery capacity. The new Turbo E-Hybrid has nearly double the battery capacity compared to its predecessor, with 25.9 kWh. This results in a longer pure-electric range, although specific details have not been provided by Porsche. The previous generation was capable of 20 EV-only miles, so it is expected that the new car will be closer to 30 miles. Additionally, the new version features an 11.0-kW onboard charger, allowing for a claimed charging time of two-and-a-half hours.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is now available to order, with deliveries expected in the second quarter of next year. However, luxury comes at a price, as the SUV has a base price of $148,550, while the Coupe body style is priced at $153,050.

Overall, the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is a powerful and technologically advanced SUV that embodies the Porsche brand’s commitment to performance and innovation.

