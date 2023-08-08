2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS: A Lasting Legacy of Performance

Last week, I had the opportunity to drive the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS in the scenic Swabian Alps of Germany. The 718 Spyder RS is essentially the roofless version of the Cayman GT4 RS, sharing the same 4.0-liter 500-hp flat-six engine and seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox.

However, the two cars differ in terms of their intended purpose and tuning. While the Cayman GT4 RS is a track-focused beast, the Spyder RS is designed for the road and driving engagement, offering a more comfortable driving experience. Despite its more refined nature, the Spyder RS is still incredibly sharp and quick on curvy roads.

The suspension setup is similar to that of the GT4 RS, providing a high level of adjustability. The intake noise is also worth noting, with the open intakes mounted near the driver’s head creating an exhilarating sound. The 718 Spyder RS weighs in at 3,109 lbs, making it lighter than its PDK Boxster Spyder counterpart.

The optional Weissach package further reduces weight with carbon fiber components and a titanium exhaust. Additionally, the move to a manual roof adds a unique touch to the car’s design. Overall, the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS delivers a fantastic driving experience.

While it may be the last mid-engine IC vehicle from Porsche, it leaves a lasting legacy of excellence in performance and driving engagement.