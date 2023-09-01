The All-New Electric Mini Countryman: Larger, Made-in-Germany Model

Mini has officially revealed the all-new electric Mini Countryman, the brand’s first made-in-Germany model and the largest model in its revamped lineup. The new-generation Countryman measures 174.5 inches long, 72.5 inches wide, and 65.1 inches tall, making it 5 inches longer and 2 inches taller than its predecessor. It will be making its public debut alongside the new Mini Cooper EV at the IAA Munich event in September.

The electric Countryman will be available in two power levels: Countryman E and Countryman SE ALL4. The Countryman E has a WLTP-rated range of 287 miles and is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The more powerful Countryman SE ALL4 offers a WLTP range of 269 miles and features a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup producing a combined 308 horsepower and 364 pound-feet of torque.

In terms of charging, both variants can accept up to 22 kW of AC power and up to 130 kW at a DC fast charger. The entry-level vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 8.6 seconds, while the more powerful model can sprint to 62 mph in 5.6 seconds.

The new-generation Countryman features a new octagonal grille, configurable LED daytime running lights, and redesigned C-pillars with distinctive shapes based on the chosen trim level. The interior includes a curved dashboard covered in textile surfaces and a 9.44-inch center OLED screen displaying various vehicle information. The Countryman can accept voice commands and features the Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The German-built crossover offers seating for five people and can be equipped with a split panoramic glass roof. The rear row of seats can be adjusted to increase legroom or luggage space in the trunk. The trunk has a cargo volume of 460 liters, which can be increased to 1,450 liters by folding the rear seats. Additional features include a second-floor compartment for storing charging accessories and an optional electrically retractable and extendable trailer with a towing capacity of up to 2,645 pounds.

The new all-electric Countryman will be available in four trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW. Production of the third-generation Mini Countryman will begin at BMW Group’s factory in Leipzig, Germany later this year.

