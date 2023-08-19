2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: More Practicality Without Compromising Performance

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is set to be released early next year, offering two trim levels: the GT55 with 469-horsepower and the GT63 with 577-horsepower. This new iteration of the GT shares many similarities in terms of mechanical components and technology with the latest SL roadster.

One of the notable changes in the redesigned 2024 GT Coupe is the inclusion of standard all-wheel drive and the option to have rear seats. The new GT Coupe takes a grand-touring approach, with a focus on blending performance and practicality.

The design of the GT Coupe has been refined with sleek contours and a more visually appealing aesthetic. The construction of the car incorporates an aluminum space frame with elements of steel, magnesium, and carbon fiber, resulting in increased dimensions compared to its predecessor. The new GT Coupe is 7.1 inches longer, 1.6 inches wider, and boasts a 2.8-inch longer wheelbase.

To satisfy customer demands for a more practical sports car, Mercedes-AMG has replaced the rear-wheel-drive layout with a variable all-wheel-drive system. The engine powering the GT Coupe is the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, producing 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque in the GT55 model, and 577 horses and 590 pound-feet in the GT63. The transmission has also been repositioned directly behind the engine, which alters the car’s weight distribution.

Additional features of the GT Coupe include rear-wheel steering, an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, a semi-active hydraulically linked suspension, and adaptive dampers. The car will offer various drive modes, including a Race Start launch-control program. With curb weights estimated to exceed two tons, the GT63 should be capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in around three seconds.

The interior of the GT Coupe has been enhanced to provide a more luxurious and spacious environment. The cabin is equipped with modern technology, such as a 11.9-inch center touchscreen interface and turbine-like circular air vents. The new model also offers additional storage space behind the front seats and optional fold-down rear seats for extra passengers.

Overall, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe aims to deliver a blend of performance and practicality, competing with notable rivals like the Porsche 911 Turbo. Pricing details have not yet been announced, but the GT Coupe is expected to be priced similarly to the current SL55 and SL63 models.