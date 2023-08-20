A Passion for Cars: Meet Chris Perkins

Chris Perkins is a car enthusiast who has had a love for cars since his childhood. He is known as the engineering nerd and Porsche apologist at Road & Track. Chris joined the staff in 2016 and has proven his worth, as no one has been able to find a reason to let him go.

Living in Brooklyn, New York, Chris takes pride in street-parking his Porsche Boxster. This choice of parking spot may baffle some onlookers, but it doesn’t bother Chris or deter him from expressing his unique style. Interestingly, despite owning three convertibles, Chris claims he is not a “convertible person.”

Chris Perkins’ passion for cars drives him to delve into the engineering intricacies behind them. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong defense for Porsche vehicles, making him an invaluable asset to the team at Road & Track. His dedication to his work and unwavering enthusiasm for automobiles make him stand out among his peers.

As an expert in car engineering, Chris Perkins continues to contribute to the automotive industry with his insightful articles. His presence at Road & Track adds depth and diversity to the team, ensuring a well-rounded perspective on the latest developments in the world of cars.

