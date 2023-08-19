2024 BAC Mono: A Thoroughly Refined Track Car

The BAC Mono, a single-seat, open-top, road-legal track car, has been a mainstay in the automotive industry for over a decade. Its manufacturer, BAC, is known for its unwavering dedication to its core competency. Recently, the British boutique supercar maker unveiled the latest iteration of the Mono during Monterey Car Week, just before expanding its sales to the U.S.

The Mono is a simplistic yet remarkable supercar concept. It features a central seating position, an open cockpit, a racing engine and transmission, rear-wheel drive, a race-derived suspension, and enough exterior lighting to meet road-legal requirements. Since its introduction in 2011, the Mono has undergone several updates, including a new engine in 2015, a more hardcore R version in 2019, and a turbocharged model in 2020.

In 2024, BAC has given the original Mono a comprehensive makeover. The mid-mounted 2.5-liter naturally aspirated I-4 engine, co-developed with Mountune Racing and based on the Ford Duratec engine, now produces an additional 6 horsepower, bringing the total output to 311 hp and 231 lb-ft of torque. Drawing inspiration from the Mono R engine, the standard Mono engine can now rev up to 8,000 rpm.

With a claimed curb weight of just 1,257 pounds, a six-speed sequential racing transmission, and spec Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, the updated Mono can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.7 seconds. With the engine positioned behind the driver, the weight balance of the Mono is 41 percent front and 59 percent rear, giving it a slight front bias compared to a Porsche 911 GT3. The transmission ratios can also be customized to cater to individual customer preferences.

The Mono’s racing-inspired, pushrod-actuated suspension has been further refined, expanding its operating range. This makes it more pleasurable to drive on the streets while retaining its ferocious performance on the track. The mechanically adjustable suspension and electronically controlled two-mode dampers ensure optimal traction with the road, whether equipped with Pirelli Trofeo R tires or optional track-specific tires for wet and slick conditions.

The Mono’s carbon composite bodywork, infused with graphene, has been subtly redesigned to enhance its aerodynamics while maintaining its distinctive appearance. The front splitter now features softer curves, and the original stacked two-piece headlights have been replaced with the Mono R’s single element headlights. The engine air intake above the driver’s left shoulder is now smaller and sleeker compared to the Mono R’s drop tank scoop. These changes give the new Mono a slightly more supercar-like aesthetic rather than a pure race car appearance.

Although pricing details have not been disclosed, the first batch of cars has already been sold ahead of its official debut, and production is already underway. Based on the starting price of the previous Mono, which was roughly $200,000, it is expected that the new model will fall within a similar price range.

Specification Summary:

– Base Price: $200,000 (estimated)

– Layout: Mid-engine, RWD, 1-pass, 0-door roadster

– Engine: 2.5L/311-hp/231-lb-ft DOHC 16-valve I-4

– Transmission: 6-speed manual

– Curb Weight: 1300 lb (manufacturer’s estimate)

– 0-60 mph: 2.7 seconds (manufacturer’s estimate)

– EPA City/Hwy/Comb Fuel Economy: Not available

– EPA Range, Comb: Not available

– Availability: Now on sale.