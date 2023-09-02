The Toyota GR Supra: A Revival of Japanese Sports Car Legends

The Toyota Supra has long been a revered name in Japanese automotive history, akin to Nissan’s GT-R. After a lengthy hiatus, much to the anticipation of car enthusiasts, Toyota finally unveiled the reimagined Supra at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show.

The all-new Toyota GR Supra is a rare sight on Australian roads, exuding an air of exclusivity and desirability. With a starting price of $87,380 for the GT trim, the Supra offers two transmission options: a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. The GTS variant, which is priced at $97,380 plus on-road costs, ups the ante with additional features.

Interestingly, the Supra shares its DNA and engineering development with the BMW Z4, although the Toyota is widely regarded as more exclusive. While the base Z4 sDrive20i starts at a comparable price of $99,200, it comes equipped with a turbo four-cylinder engine instead of the Supra’s six-cylinder powerplant. Those seeking the same engine as the Supra in a Z4 would need to opt for the M40i, priced at $139,800 plus on-road costs.

For drivers considering alternatives, the BMW M240i xDrive Coupe offers similar performance and all-wheel drive traction at a similar price point of $96,000. Additionally, the Nissan Z Nismo, priced at $94,000, stands as a direct competitor to the Supra.

Inside the Supra, the influence of BMW is evident, though the Japanese automaker utilized older models from the German brand. However, this does not affect the build and material quality, which is of a high standard. The Supra features BMW’s iDrive 6 infotainment system and a design reminiscent of the F30 3 Series. The interior boasts stylish gloss carbon-fiber finishes and a user-friendly 8.8-inch touchscreen display.

The driver is greeted by a unique 8.8-inch digital cluster, resembling a central rev counter dial with additional information displayed on either side. The sporty steering wheel, reminiscent of BMW’s M Sport steering wheels, offers well-placed switchgear. The manual shifter, exclusive to the GTS trim, provides a connected and accurate feel when shifting gears.

Storage and practicality are not the Supra’s primary focus, as expected from a sports car. However, the vehicle does offer a wireless charging slot, cupholders, and small door bins for limited storage options. The liftback design grants access to a 296-litre boot area, providing some practicality for everyday use.

In conclusion, the Toyota GR Supra marks the revival of a legendary Japanese sports car. With its striking design, impressive performance, and a touch of German engineering, the Supra captures the hearts of enthusiasts seeking a truly unique driving experience.

