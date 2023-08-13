Planet Forecast: Uranus visible near the Moon

On September 5, 2023, Uranus can be seen near the Moon through a binocular. Venus, known as the Morning Star, is making its grand entrance into the eastern predawn sky.

An hour before sunrise, the gibbous moon, 65% illuminated, is high in the south. It is located 9.7° to the upper left of bright Jupiter and 6.0° to the lower right of the Pleiades star cluster. The moon is nearing the morning half phase, known as Last Quarter, which will occur tomorrow. Jupiter can be observed retrograding in front of Aries, 13.6° to the lower right of Hamal, the constellation’s brightest star. The planet’s Great Red Spot, a long-lived atmospheric disturbance, can be seen at the center of the planet’s southern hemisphere through a telescope.

Uranus can be found in the same binocular field with the moon this morning. However, the bright moonlight and growing twilight make this view challenging. To locate Uranus, place the moon at the center of the field of view and find Uranus at the five o’clock position towards the edge of the view.

Venus continues its grand entrance into the morning sky, rising earlier each morning. An hour before sunup, the Morning Star can be seen nearly 15° up in the east. Its retrograde against the background stars ended yesterday. Through a telescope, Venus displays a morning crescent phase that is 15% illuminated.

In the evening sky, Mercury’s inferior conjunction occurs tomorrow. Mars, on the other hand, is setting less than an hour after sunset and appears dimmer than expected. Saturn rises in the east-southeast before sunset and is not as bright as Venus or Jupiter. Jupiter rises less than three hours after sundown and can be observed in the east-northeast as the calendar day ends. The Pleiades star cluster can be seen less than 5° to the upper right of the moon.