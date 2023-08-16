2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge: OPPO Announces 15 Finalists and the Opening of Voting for the People’s Choice Award

OPPO has revealed the 15 tech start-ups that have been shortlisted for the Global Final Demo Event of the 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge. These 15 finalists were selected from a total of 687 innovative proposals received from 66 different countries and regions. The proposals focused on two categories: “Inspiration for People” and “Inspiration for the Planet.”

The regional demo events were held in Boston, Shenzhen, and Bangkok. The first event took place at the Harvard Club of Boston on July 27, where 15 start-ups from Europe, the United States, and Israel presented their solutions to a judging panel. Participants also had the chance to engage in technical discussions with Jason Liao, Head of OPPO Research Institute, and representatives from Harvard Business School and investment institutions.

The second regional demo event occurred in Shenzhen on July 31, in collaboration with the China University-Enterprise Collaboration Innovation Alliance (CUEC). OPPO Vice President and President of China Market, Bobee Liu, and the Head of OPPO Health Lab, Leo Zeng, were present at the event, along with judges from Qualcomm Ventures, Amazon Web Services, GSMA 5G IN, and other organizations.

Now, the 15 finalists will meet in Singapore in October for the Global Final Demo Event. Here, they will compete for a spot in the top 5 and the opportunity to bring their ideas to life with support from OPPO and its partners.

In addition to the top 5, there is also the People’s Choice Award, which will be determined through a poll. Voting for the People’s Choice Award started on August 15 at 2 PM (GMT+8) and will allow participants to choose their favorite proposal in each category. Voters also have the chance to win an OPPO Find N2 Flip phone.

The 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge aims to inspire further innovation by connecting industry experts with tech start-ups. The challenge received an overwhelming response from around the world, showcasing the enthusiasm and creativity of entrepreneurs in leveraging technology for the betterment of people and the planet.