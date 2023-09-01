2017 MacBook Pro Now Classified as Vintage Product

Apple has recently announced that the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now considered a vintage product. This means that Apple will no longer guarantee the availability of parts for repair at their stores and authorized service providers. The vintage status is assigned to a product five years after its distribution ends.

The 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar was the second generation of Apple’s laptop featuring this technology, which was first introduced with the 2016 models. These MacBook Pro models gained notoriety due to the issues with the Butterfly Keyboard, leading to a later acknowledgment from Apple and a recall for faulty keyboards.

While the 2017 models with Touch Bar have now been classified as vintage, the 2017 version without Touch Bar and only two Thunderbolt ports still has one more year before it is included on the list. This is because Apple decided not to update the entry-level model in 2018, keeping the 2017 version available for an additional year.

Unfortunately, none of the MacBook models introduced in 2017 will support macOS Sonoma, which was announced at the WWDC in June 2023 and is expected to be released to the public later this year. However, these laptops will continue to receive security patches for the next two years.

It is worth mentioning that the only MacBook currently available with a Touch Bar is the 13-inch version equipped with the M2 chip.

Apple has a separate category called “Obsolete Products” for discontinued items. While vintage products may or may not have repair parts available, obsolete products are not eligible for repairs at Apple Stores or service providers. A product is classified as obsolete seven years after the end of its distribution.

The only exception to this rule is the MacBook battery. Apple ensures customers can get battery repairs for up to 10 years after the discontinuation of the laptop model.

