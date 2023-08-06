CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

2017 MacBook Air 13″ for Sale

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
2017 MacBook Air 13″ for Sale

This 2017 MacBook Air 13″ is available for purchase at a price of $499 cash. It is in excellent condition and comes with a no-risk guarantee. If you are not satisfied within 3 days, you can return it for a full refund.

The MacBook Air is equipped with 8GB of DDR3 RAM, providing multitasking power. It also has a brand new 500GB NVMe SSD (Solid State Drive) for a smooth and fast computing experience. If you require more storage, a larger 1T SSD is available upon request for an additional $50.

This device features an Intel Fifth Generation i7 CPU 5650U, ensuring fast and reliable performance. The 13″ non-retina display has a resolution of 1440×900, offering longer battery life and quick warm-up times. Additionally, it has a backlit keyboard for evening work.

The MacBook Air comes with a fresh install of MacOS Catalina, which is familiar and easy to use. It includes a Thunderbolt port, 2 USB ports, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. The battery is brand new, with only 2 of 1000 estimated charge cycles. The Apple Magsafe charging cord is also included.

Please note that local transactions only are accepted, as shipping is not an option. The seller can meet you in a safe public place in Brooklyn Park for the exchange.

The seller is an A+ Certified Computer Repair Tech and will ensure that the MacBook Air is tuned up and set up for your inspection. It will have a clean install of MacOS and will be updated to the latest revision. Additionally, all drivers and BIOS will be updated, and all ports will be tested and working.

If you have any questions or would like to make a purchase, please feel free to contact the seller via text at six12-239-O37six. Please note that Google Voice codes will not be accepted. As long as the ad is still up, the MacBook Air is still available for purchase.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Exploring the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sustainable Limnological Management

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

The Impact of AI Language Models on Chat-based Interactions and Coding

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Changing Daylight Hours as Summer Ends

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Satellite

Rocket Lab’s 40th Electron Rocket Launch Delayed

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sustainable Limnological Management

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Impact of AI Language Models on Chat-based Interactions and Coding

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Changing Daylight Hours as Summer Ends

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments