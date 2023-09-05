Review: Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

In a recent review of the Google Pixel Fold, the author compared it to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and shared their opinions on various aspects of both devices. The review highlighted the hand-friendliness of the Z Fold 5’s tall, thin shape compared to the wider style of the Pixel Fold. The Z Fold 5 was found to be more comfortable to hold and easier to reach the buttons with one hand. Additionally, the Z Fold 5’s weight was mentioned as a factor that contributed to its superior ergonomics.

On the other hand, the Pixel Fold was praised for its video-watching experience when partially open, with its wider, shorter style making it more stable and inviting compared to the Z Fold 5. The review also mentioned the Pixel Fold’s implementation of “Flex Mode” for video controls, which was found to work better than on the Z Fold 5. In terms of gaming, both devices were considered to provide a great experience on their big folding screens.

However, the review criticized the Pixel Fold for not folding completely flat, unlike the Z Fold 5. The author expressed disappointment in the Pixel Fold’s hinge, which stops a few degrees short of being completely flat. The review also noted the presence of a wide frame around the Pixel Fold’s screen, which was described as unattractive. Overall, the review concluded that the Pixel Fold, being a first-generation folding product from Google, still has some flaws that make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the superior option for consumers.

The review also highlighted the excellent camera performance of the Pixel Fold, which was praised for its reliability and quality across different camera modes.

Sources: Andy Boxall / Digital Trends