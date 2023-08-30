A Classic Rolls-Royce Phantom II Gets an Electric Makeover

A prewar 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II is set to make a grand appearance at this year’s Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance in the United Kingdom. This classic luxury car has been given an electric twist by the EV conversion experts at Electrogenic. Originally powered by a 7.7-liter straight-six engine, the Phantom II was renowned for its opulence and smooth drive. However, this one-off conversion has transformed it into an eco-friendly vehicle.

The Electrogenic conversion involves replacing the original engine with a 93-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Part of the battery pack is housed under a handmade aluminum cowling where the engine used to be, and the other part is situated between the chassis rails. This setup allows the converted Rolls-Royce to achieve a real-world driving range of 150 miles.

The vehicle is now powered by a 150-kilowatt electric motor that delivers 228 pound-feet of torque to the prop shaft. Throughout the conversion process, Electrogenic encountered challenges such as preserving the car’s unique “through-flow” chassis lubrication system and redesigning the cable-operated braking system to accommodate the electric powertrain.

To maintain the original lubrication system, the conversion specialist developed a solution that enables it to continue functioning as intended. Similarly, the braking system was modernized by repositioning the levers and cables, retrofitting a hydraulic booster, and calibrating it to work in conjunction with the regenerative braking of the electric motor.

The modernized Rolls-Royce features three driving modes, including a normal “Drive,” a range-boosting “Eco,” and a high-performance “Sport” setting. The interior has also been discreetly upgraded, with the original controls repurposed and reworked. Notably, the fuel gauge has been transformed into an LED gauge displaying the battery’s charge, while the oil and water temperature gauges now represent the charger and motor temperatures, respectively.

Steve Drummond, Director at Electrogenic, expressed pride in completing this ambitious classic car EV conversion. The project took 18 months to complete and is part of the company’s expanding portfolio, which includes drop-in kits for other classic cars like the Porsche 911 and bespoke creations such as the Porsche 356C and Citroen DS.

Sources:

– Electrogenic.