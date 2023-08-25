10 Tips to Master Armored Core VI

Armored Core VI is a mech action game that requires careful customization and strategic choices to succeed. With these ten tips, you can navigate the game’s challenges and become a master of the battlefield.

1. Save Your Game: Armored Core VI has a unique auto-save system. Remember to manually save by quitting to the main menu to ensure your progress is preserved.

2. Always Be Moving: Use strafing and boosting to constantly stay in motion and dodge enemy attacks. Boosting can also help you quickly traverse the terrain.

3. Fly when Necessary: Jumping and hovering in the air can be essential for avoiding certain attacks. Don’t be afraid to take to the skies to evade danger.

4. Fire at Will: Unless using specific weapons, you can fire all your equipped weapons simultaneously. Utilize this to maximize your damage output.

5. Stagger Your Enemy: Exploit the stagger system by using high-impact weapons to stun enemies and deal critical hits. Focus on breaking the stagger meter for tough boss fights.

6. Target Lock: Use the lock-on feature to stay focused on your opponent and effectively manage your attacks. However, be prepared to break off when necessary.

7. Determine Weaknesses: Pay attention to enemy weaknesses. Some bosses are vulnerable to energy weapons, while others are more susceptible to kinetic ones. Experiment with different weapons to find the most effective strategy.

8. Prioritize Legs: Legs have a significant impact on your playstyle. Unlock different leg types to gain advantages like increased jumping or floating.

9. Diversify Your Arsenal: Invest in a variety of weapons to have options in combat. Prioritize acquiring both kinetic and energy weapons for each arm and shoulder.

10. Invest in Key Parts: Splurge on high-value parts like boosters and generators that offer a good balance of capabilities. Read through the stat descriptions to understand their effects.

By following these tips, you’ll be well-equipped to overcome the challenges of Armored Core VI and emerge victoriously.

