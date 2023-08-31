Top RPG Games to Play Besides Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’ve enjoyed playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and are looking for more immersive RPG experiences, we’ve got you covered. Here are some games that capture the essence of the RPG genre and will have you hooked:

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Larian Studios’ previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, is the perfect next step for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans. While it may have some different rules and combat mechanics, it shares the same focus on character development and offers a permissive design that encourages creative problem-solving. The game features a memorable cast of characters and allows you to come up with unique solutions, making it a must-play for RPG enthusiasts.

Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity is a throwback to the Baldur’s Gate franchise and still stands as one of the best RPG games available. With a gripping narrative and a fantasy world filled with intriguing characters, Pillars of Eternity will captivate you from start to finish. The game’s elegant storytelling and interconnected quests make for a satisfying and immersive experience.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

If you loved the first Pillars of Eternity, you’ll be even more enthralled by Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire. This sequel takes you on a seafaring adventure, where you command a customizable ship. Exploring a world divided by waves, the game offers diverse factions, cultures, and opportunities for role-playing. With rich writing and the freedom to shape your own journey, Deadfire is a truly remarkable RPG.

Wasteland 3

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Wasteland 3 offers a unique and open-ended RPG experience. While its storytelling may lean towards the goofy side, the game excels in its structure, giving you the freedom to pursue multiple quest lines and build your own party. Wasteland 3’s focus on inventory management and team composition provides a satisfying challenge for RPG enthusiasts.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

In addition to these fantastic games, be on the lookout for the upcoming release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Developed by Firaxis Games, creators of the acclaimed XCOM series, this RPG promises to bring the Marvel universe to life in a new and exciting way. With a cast of iconic superheroes and intense tactical battles, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is sure to be a thrilling addition to any RPG fan’s collection.

These games offer diverse settings, captivating narratives, and immersive gameplay that will keep you coming back for more. Whether you’re a seasoned RPG player or just starting out, these titles are a great way to continue your RPG adventure beyond Baldur’s Gate 3.

