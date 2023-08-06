Jim Cramer is a well-known figure in the investing community, with his stock picks and commentary followed by many investors. While some choose to follow his recommendations, others have created an inverse Jim Cramer strategy, trading against his picks.

Trading against Cramer’s recommendations has yielded a year-to-date return of 15%, slightly outperforming the market. Some stocks that have performed well with this strategy include C3.ai, Enphase Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, Ford Motor Company, and Oracle Corporation.

However, Cramer has also made successful calls, including Apple Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com. He has even identified lesser-known stocks that have rallied to 52-week highs, such as Darden Restaurants, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Biogen Inc., Cardinal Health, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Recently, Cramer expressed caution about stocks that continue to rally without solid underlying fundamentals. He has also warned about investing in Merck & Co. and Johnson & Johnson, citing increased competition and regulatory issues. Additionally, he is bearish on Verizon due to limited growth potential.

Now, let’s take a look at some of Jim Cramer’s stock picks for this week:

11. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Cramer sees this as a good opportunity for exposure to the auto industry, with a stock price target of $92.44.

10. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): Cramer believes this semiconductor stock has potential, particularly considering its position in the global chip shortage. Price target: $75.22.

9. U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL): Despite concerns about the rental market, Cramer believes this stock still has room to grow. Price target: $64.

8. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL): After a challenging period earlier this year, Cramer thinks this regional bank is well-positioned for growth. Price target: $57.55.

Please note that this is only a selection of Jim Cramer’s stock picks for this week.