CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

ISRO Confirms Pragyan Rover’s Progress on Moon’s South Pole

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 2, 2023
ISRO Confirms Pragyan Rover’s Progress on Moon’s South Pole

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that the Pragyan Rover has reached the south pole of the moon. According to ISRO’s tweet, the rover has traveled over 100 meters and is still on the move. This marks another milestone in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which aims to explore the lunar region.

ISRO also revealed that the Pragyan Rover has detected the presence of sulphur in the lunar region using a unique technique. In a post on their official Twitter handle, ISRO likened the rover’s rotation to a child playfully frolicking while the mother watches affectionately. They shared a video showcasing the automated hinge mechanism that allows the detector head to come closer to the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of three components: the propulsion module, responsible for transferring the lander and rover module to a lunar orbit; the lander module, which facilitated the soft landing of the spacecraft; and the rover module, designed for exploring various components on the moon’s surface. India achieved a significant milestone on August 23 when the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South pole. This made India the fourth country, after the US, China, and Russia, to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s surface.

It is commendable to see ISRO’s continued progress in space exploration. The successful advancement of the Pragyan Rover and the discovery of sulphur on the moon highlight the scientific achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of space research is truly remarkable.

Sources:
– ISRO (Indian Space and Research Organisation)
– Twitter

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Best Teemo Builds and Comps in Teamfight Tactics Set 9

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

BMW Unveils Vision Neue Klasse Concept Car at IAA Mobility Auto Show

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Amateur Astronomers Capture Explosions on Jupiter

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Introducing Telepod: Streamlining iOS Device Management

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

New Study Reveals Alarming Increase in Cybersecurity Breaches

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Best Teemo Builds and Comps in Teamfight Tactics Set 9

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

ISRO Confirms Pragyan Rover’s Progress on Moon’s South Pole

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments