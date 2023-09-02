ISRO Confirms Pragyan Rover’s Progress on Moon’s South Pole

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that the Pragyan Rover has reached the south pole of the moon. According to ISRO’s tweet, the rover has traveled over 100 meters and is still on the move. This marks another milestone in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which aims to explore the lunar region.

ISRO also revealed that the Pragyan Rover has detected the presence of sulphur in the lunar region using a unique technique. In a post on their official Twitter handle, ISRO likened the rover’s rotation to a child playfully frolicking while the mother watches affectionately. They shared a video showcasing the automated hinge mechanism that allows the detector head to come closer to the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of three components: the propulsion module, responsible for transferring the lander and rover module to a lunar orbit; the lander module, which facilitated the soft landing of the spacecraft; and the rover module, designed for exploring various components on the moon’s surface. India achieved a significant milestone on August 23 when the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South pole. This made India the fourth country, after the US, China, and Russia, to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s surface.

It is commendable to see ISRO’s continued progress in space exploration. The successful advancement of the Pragyan Rover and the discovery of sulphur on the moon highlight the scientific achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of space research is truly remarkable.

