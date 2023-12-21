New Title: Chick-fil-A Shakes Up Sunday Tradition with Expanded Hours

Summary: Chick-fil-A, known for its strict Sunday closure policy, is considering a major shift by potentially opening select locations on Sundays. This move comes as the fast-food chain looks to meet the growing demand for its popular menu items and cater to a wider range of customers.

In a surprising twist, Chick-fil-A is considering expanding its operating hours to include Sundays, a departure from their long-standing tradition of closing their doors on this day. The potential decision comes as the company aims to keep up with the increasing demand for their beloved menu items and accommodate a larger customer base.

This change comes amidst a changing landscape in the fast-food industry, with eateries like In-N-Out recently introducing new menu items to captivate their customers. Chick-fil-A aims to follow suit by adopting an innovative approach to its operating hours.

