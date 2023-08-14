Tech Gadgets to Help You Ace the School Year

September is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start preparing for the new school year. While shopping for school supplies may not be the most exciting task, it can actually be fun when you’re looking for tech gadgets that will make your academic life easier. Luckily, Amazon Canada has a wide range of gadgets that will help you take notes, prepare for class, and stay organized.

First on the list are the Sony headphones. These headphones not only help drown out distractions from noisy roommates and construction outside, but they also have a sleek design and offer a battery life of 30 hours. Available in three colors, you can get them from Amazon Canada for $498.

If you prefer using a keyboard instead of typing on your laptop or tablet, the Logitech keyboard is a must-have. This compact keyboard allows you to connect to three devices simultaneously, making it easy to switch between typing on your tablet and computer. It’s available in three colors and you can get it from Amazon Canada for $44.99 (originally $49.99).

For those who need extra screen space while studying at the library or coffee shop, the ARZOPA portable monitor is a great addition. With its slim and lightweight design, along with an anti-glare display, this monitor can be used both indoors and outdoors. It also offers the option to switch between horizontal and vertical modes. Available in two sizes, you can get it from Amazon Canada for $139.99+ (originally $199.99+).

Having a reliable portable charger is essential to avoid running out of battery between classes. The iWalk charger is a great option as it provides a significant amount of power without the need for wires. It even features an LED display that shows the remaining power of your device. You can get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99.

For those who need proper lighting for online classes or digital presentations, the selfila ring light is a worthwhile investment. With five modes and five brightness settings, this clip-on light can be attached to your computer screen. Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.80 (clip the coupon for $3 off).

If you’re tired of carrying around heavy books, consider getting a Kindle Paperwhite. This e-reader is lightweight and allows you to highlight and take notes, eliminating the need for multiple notebooks. Get it from Amazon Canada for $159.99.

To keep your electronics organized and powered up, the OneBeat charger is a great addition to your room. With multiple AC outlets, USB ports, and a USB C port, you’ll have plenty of space to charge your devices. Available in two cable lengths, you can get it from Amazon Canada for $18.89+ (originally $32.99+).

To ensure your important files and documents are backed up, consider getting a Toshiba external hard drive. This hard drive offers password protection software to keep your files secure. Available in various colors and sizes, you can get it from Amazon Canada for $58.78+ (originally $79.99+).

For a complete desk setup, the INIU wireless charger stand is a practical choice. This adjustable phone stand charger not only keeps your screen in view but also charges your device. Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99 (clip the coupon for $13 off).

Finally, the Google Nest Hub is an all-in-one device that can be your ultimate companion during the school year. It can help you manage your schedule, play music or podcasts while you study, and even stream videos. Available from Amazon Canada for $124.85.

Remember, each product mentioned has been independently selected by our editorial team and may earn us commissions through affiliate links. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.