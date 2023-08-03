Alibaba Cloud Announces Open Source AI Models to Challenge Meta Platform

Alibaba Cloud, the global enterprise of Alibaba Group, has announced two open source artificial intelligence (AI) models to challenge the meta platform. The models, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, are large-scale language models with powerful 700 billion parameters.

This move by Alibaba follows the recent release of the open source model called Llama 2 by Meta. Both companies recognize the potential of AI technology, and the release of these open source models is seen as a move to curb competition in the AI field.

Alibaba Cloud, headquartered in Hangzhou, believes that the open sourcing of these models will contribute to the advancement and innovation of AI technology. By making these models available to the public, other developers and researchers can use and further develop them for various applications.

Competition in the AI industry is fierce, and open sourcing AI models enables collaboration and advancement in the field. While specific details about the models and their functionalities were not mentioned, this announcement signifies Alibaba’s dedication to stay at the forefront of AI development and compete with industry rivals like Meta.

Alibaba’s announcement of these open source AI models demonstrates the company’s dedication to fostering the growth and innovation of the AI community, as well as showcasing its determination to remain a major player in the ever-changing technology landscape.