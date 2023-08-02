A breakthrough in non-flammable electrolytes developed by Korean research team

A team of researchers from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) has successfully developed a non-flammable electrolyte that does not ignite at room temperature.

The team, led by Dr. Mina Lee from the Energy Storage Research Center at KIST, Professor Dong-Hwa Xu from KAIST, and Dr. Yongjin Kim and Dr. Jae-won Bae from KITECH, achieved this breakthrough by altering the molecular structure of the main component of commercial lithium-ion batteries, linear organic carbonates.

Batteries, especially those used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, are prone to fires and explosions. The risk typically arises when the battery is subjected to external impact, abuse, or aging, leading to a short circuit and subsequent thermal runaway. Existing linear organic carbonate electrolytes have a low flashpoint and can easily ignite even at room temperature.

Previous efforts to reduce the flammability of electrolytes often involved the use of strong fluorination or high concentration salts. However, these methods often resulted in reduced conductivity of the electrolyte or compatibility issues with commercial electrodes.

In their research, the team performed alkyl chain extension and alkoxy substitution on commonly used linear organic carbonate diethyl carbonate molecules. This led to the development of a new electrolyte called bis(2-methoxyethyl) carbonate (BMEC), which exhibited a higher flashpoint and ion conductivity due to enhanced intermolecular interactions and solvation capabilities.

The flashpoint of BMEC solution was measured at 121°C, significantly higher than conventional diethyl carbonate solutions, making it non-flammable at typical battery operating temperatures. Moreover, the BMEC electrolyte demonstrated 92% of the original rate performance and significantly reduced the risk of fire. It also mitigated the generation of flammable gases and heat.

The research team successfully operated a 1Ah lithium-ion battery using the new electrolyte for over 500 cycles and conducted nail penetration tests on a 4Ah lithium-ion battery, confirming the suppression of thermal runaway.

This non-flammable electrolyte developed by the team is cost-competitive and compatible with high-energy-density electrode materials, making it suitable for mainstream battery production. This achievement paves the way for the development of high-performance batteries with excellent thermal stability.

The research was supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Korean National Research Council and the Mid-career Research Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea. The research findings were published in the top-tier international journal Energy & Environmental Science.