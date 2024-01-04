Discover the Latest Mobile Phones in India

India welcomes Vivo’s latest addition to its smartphone lineup with the launch of the Vivo X100 series. These premium smartphones cater to the needs of Indian consumers, offering advanced features and high-quality cameras. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are now available in India, bringing top-notch specifications and innovative technology.

Coming all the way from China, these phones have already received positive feedback for their camera features and powerful performance. The Vivo X100 series is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, making them the first phones in India to have this processor. The 100X zoom capabilities and high-resolution cameras make these phones stand out from the crowd.

The Vivo X100 Pro boasts an 8T LTPO AMOLED display with curved edges, providing a stunning visual experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness, the display sets a new standard for mobile phones. The Pro model also features a unique periscope camera with floating periscope lens, allowing for clear and steady shots even in low-light conditions. The 64MP telephoto periscope lens and ultra-wide-angle sensor further enhance the camera capabilities of the Pro model.

Both the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro come with ample storage options and ample RAM to ensure smooth multitasking. The smartphones are powered by long-lasting batteries, with the Pro model offering a 5400mAh battery capacity. The X100 series also supports fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phones.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone with cutting-edge features, the Vivo X100 series is definitely worth considering. These phones are now available for pre-booking and will be officially released on January 11th. You can purchase them from Vivo’s official website or popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart. With their impressive specifications and attractive design, the Vivo X100 series is set to make a mark in the Indian market.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I buy the Vivo X100 series in India?

You can purchase the Vivo X100 series from Vivo’s official website or popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart.

2. What are the standout features of the Vivo X100 series?

The Vivo X100 series offers advanced camera features, including 100X zoom capabilities and high-resolution sensors. The Pro model also features a periscope camera with a floating periscope lens for clear shots in low-light conditions.

3. What is the battery capacity of the Vivo X100 series?

The Vivo X100 has a 5000mAh battery, while the Pro model has a 5400mAh battery capacity. Both phones support fast charging.

4. When will the Vivo X100 series be available for purchase?

The Vivo X100 series is available for pre-booking and will be officially released on January 11th.

5. What is the price range of the Vivo X100 series?

The price of the Vivo X100 series starts at INR 63,999 for the standard model and goes up to INR 89,999 for the Pro model with higher RAM and storage configurations.

Sources: vivo.com, flipkart.com