Indian Space Research Organization Establishes Center in Antarctica for Remote Sensing Research

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has set up a center in the remote and challenging terrain of Antarctica for Indian external space research. This center is unique compared to ISRO’s general centers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The center in Antarctica faces extreme cold temperatures of up to -89 degrees Celsius in winter and approximately -25 degrees Celsius in summer. It accommodates 72 people during the summer season.

The center plays a crucial role in data gathering, satellite communication (especially in polar regions), and acquiring real-time information and processing for various applications. It supports Indian remote sensing (IRS) satellites of the Cartosat-2 series, Scatsat-1, and Resourcesat-2/2A for collecting essential information, which is then sent to the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) in Shadnagar, Hyderabad. It greatly contributes to India’s Earth observation (EO) plans.

The term “10 satellite observations” refers to the ability of the center to communicate and gather information from 10 different satellites that pass over the center multiple times a day. This enables the satellites to move within the range of the ground station’s equipment and facilitates the collection of valuable information. This frequent communication empowers the center in tasks such as environmental monitoring, natural resource management, and collecting weather data.

The center’s strategic location in close proximity to the South Pole makes it ideal for conducting research in polar regions. It enables enhanced communication with other ground stations located in higher altitudes and facilitates the circulation of more satellites, thereby capturing more information. The center acts as a significant hub for international cooperation in Antarctica and contributes to the scientific community in the Meethari region of India, where another Indian research center is located.

Apart from its primary role, the ISRO center in Antarctica supports the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission, a joint initiative of NASA and ISRO. This mission aims to provide detailed explanations of global climate change and increasing sea levels. The data obtained through this mission amounts to a minimum of 80 terabytes every day and is handled through the KA band satellite link.

The center operates with the constant support of ISRO engineers, who ensure the smooth functioning of the system and resolve any issues that may arise. Their expertise in satellite communication and the internet facilitates seamless video conferencing, live streaming, web browsing, and other activities.

With its advanced infrastructure, the ISRO center in Antarctica contributes significantly to India’s remote sensing capabilities and plays a crucial role in strengthening scientific cooperation between India and the challenging continent of Antarctica. It demonstrates India’s commitment to exploration and scientific research in the most difficult and remote regions of the world.

Author: Girish Linganna (External and Defense Analyst)