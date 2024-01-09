Asus Unveils the New Asus ROG Phone 8 Series

Asus has officially unveiled the highly anticipated Asus ROG Phone 8 series. This gaming smartphone lineup includes the Asus ROG Phone 8, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, and Asus ROG Phone 8 Edition, offering an exciting range of features for gaming enthusiasts. The Asus ROG Phone 8 series comes with monstrous specifications, including options for 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 24GB RAM with 1TB storage.

One of the standout features of the Asus ROG Phone 8 series is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which delivers exceptional gaming performance. Additionally, these phones are equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The series also boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and 2500 nits brightness. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection.

Other notable features of the Asus ROG Phone 8 series include a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 32-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. These phones also come with a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers with 5-magnet stereo speakers, and the in-display fingerprint sensor. The Asus ROG Phone 8 is available in Rebel Gray and Phantom Black colors, while the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 8 Edition are only available in Phantom Black.

In summary, Asus has unveiled the new Asus ROG Phone 8 series, which offers powerful gaming features such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a large battery capacity. With its impressive specifications and gaming-focused design, the Asus ROG Phone 8 series is sure to please gaming enthusiasts.

