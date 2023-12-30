New Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Smartphone Launches with Impressive Features

Summary: Tecno, a leading mobile phone manufacturer, has announced the release of its newest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+. This device is part of the Tecno Spark series and offers high-end features. While specific details and specifications of the phone are currently unavailable, it is expected to be priced between INR 18,000 – INR 20,000.

Introducing the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+

Tecno has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+, expanding its popular Spark series. While detailed information about the device is limited at this time, it is expected to be a premium smartphone with advanced features.

Key Features

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ boasts an FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. It offers a high refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. The device also features a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset for seamless performance.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ is equipped with a primary 108MP camera and a 32MP selfie camera with a dual LED flash. Users can expect stunning photography and high-quality selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging with its 33W fast charging technology. It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system and features various color options, including Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, and Magic Skin 2.0 Green.

Pricing and Availability

While the official pricing details of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ have not been announced, leaked information suggests that it will be available in the price range of INR 18,000 – INR 20,000.

FAQs:

Q: What is the name of the new Tecno smartphone?

A: The new Tecno smartphone is called the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+.

Q: What are some of the key features of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+?

A: The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ offers an FHD+ AMOLED display, a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, a primary 108MP camera, a 32MP selfie camera with dual LED flash, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and the latest Android 14 operating system.

Q: What is the expected price range of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+?

A: The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ is expected to be priced between INR 18,000 – INR 20,000.