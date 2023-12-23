Proliferation of Ride-Hailing Apps in Bengaluru Prompts Local Driver to Launch His Own

A Bengaluru-based cab driver has taken matters into his own hands and launched his own ride-hailing app called Nano Travels to compete with established giants like Uber and Ola. In addition to offering car rentals, the app also features a unique function that allows the driver to promote his own self-made app and contact information to passengers during the ride.

The driver’s efforts have garnered attention and support, with many praising his initiative. The news of his app launch quickly spread across social media, with people expressing their admiration for Lokesh, the driver behind the venture. He has already attracted over 600 drivers to join his platform, and he remains focused on expanding his business.

Furthermore, Lokesh recently unveiled the IOS version of the app, making it accessible to iPhone users. The launch of the Apple version is expected to attract even more users to the platform.

This move by Lokesh is seen as a bold and innovative step in the ride-hailing industry. It challenges the dominance of established players like Uber and Ola and gives drivers an opportunity to take control of their own businesses. With the ability to promote their own apps and services, drivers can establish a direct connection with their passengers, creating a more personalized and efficient experience.

The response to Nano Travels has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Lokesh’s entrepreneurial spirit and determination. People see his success as an inspiration and an example for other aspiring entrepreneurs in the industry.

The rise of ride-hailing apps in Bengaluru has created fierce competition, but Lokesh’s efforts demonstrate that there is room for innovation and new players in the market. As more drivers like Lokesh take the initiative to launch their own platforms, the ride-hailing landscape in Bengaluru is set to undergo significant changes.