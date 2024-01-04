New Redmi Note 13 Series Launched in India with Premium Features

Xiaomi, the global technology brand, has recently launched the Redmi Note 13 series in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 16,999. The series includes three models: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G.

The new smartphone series will be available from January 10th on various platforms such as MI, Amazon, MI Home, MI Studio, and authorized retail partners.

According to Xiaomi India’s Chief Marketing Officer, Anuj Sharma, the Redmi Note 13 series showcases a stand-out design and features that cater to consumers’ desire for a premium experience usually associated with flagship devices. With excellent hardware and improved software experience, which will be even better after the Xiaomi Hyper OS upgrade, this is the most exciting Note series so far.

The Redmi Note 13 features a slim design, measuring only 7.6mm in thickness and weighing 173.5 grams. It boasts a pro-grade 108-megapixel camera on the display and super-thin bezels.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is the first smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 processor, a 200-megapixel camera with OIS, and strong Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G features a completely new vegan leather design with IP68 protection for dust and water resistance. It also has a 3D curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a 200-megapixel camera with 120-watt Hypercharge.

Overall, the Redmi Note 13 series offers a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price. With its sleek design, powerful processors, and advanced camera capabilities, these devices are set to impress consumers in the Indian market.

