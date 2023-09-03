Oukitel C35 Smartphone: Stunning Design and Impressive Performance

Oukitel has launched the Oukitel C35 smartphone, which comes with a beautiful design and impressive features. This phone is specifically designed for those who want a phone with a great design and excellent performance. The phone is lightweight and slim, making it comfortable to hold and carry.

The Oukitel C35 smartphone weighs only 199 grams and has a slim 9.18mm frame. Its 6.56-inch display provides an immersive experience whether you are watching videos or browsing the internet. The attractiveness of the C35 is further enhanced by its vibrant color palette, allowing you to choose a color that matches your personal style.

The Oukitel C35 runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, powered by an octa-core processor, Unisoc Tiger T616. It comes with 12GB of RAM (expandable up to 24GB) and 256GB of ROM (expandable up to 1TB), providing you with ample storage space for your applications, photos, videos, and documents.

One of the standout features of the Oukitel C35 is its powerful 5150mAh battery, which offers a standby time of up to 280 hours. This allows you to enjoy music, immersive videos, gaming, or seamless web browsing for extended periods of time.

The Oukitel C35 also boasts a dual-camera system, with a 50-megapixel primary lens for capturing detailed images and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The Oukitel C35 is available for purchase at $199 (16,462 rupees), but it is currently available at a discounted price of $159.2 (13,169 rupees) on the official Oukitel store. To avail of the 20% discount, you will need to use the discount coupon code ‘20% OFF’ on the official Oukitel store.

Overall, the Oukitel C35 smartphone offers a stunning design, impressive performance, and great value for money, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a stylish and powerful smartphone.

