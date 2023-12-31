NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Prepares for Historic Mission to the Sun

A groundbreaking mission by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is set to launch on December 24, 2024, with the aim of flying past the surface of the sun at a speed of 195 kilometers per second or 435,000 miles per hour. This will be the closest any human-made object has ever come to the sun. The probe will be a mere 6.1 million kilometers or 3.8 million miles away from the Sun’s boiling surface.

According to Dr. Nour Raoufi, the principal investigator of the Parker project, “We are essentially touching a star.”

The Parker Solar Probe mission, one of the most audacious missions launched by the American space agency, NASA, was initiated in 2018 and aims to repeatedly pass by and approach the Sun closely.

The challenges faced by the mission will be immense. At perihelion, the point in the probe’s orbit when it reaches its closest point to the Sun, the spacecraft’s instruments could experience temperatures reaching up to 1,400ºC.

To measure the solar environment quickly and efficiently, Parker’s strategy involves instruments located behind a thick heat shield that will allow them to rapidly move in and out.

The researchers hope that they will gain significant insights into key solar processes. Dr. Raoufi explains, “It takes a new dimension, especially when we think about sending women and men back to the Moon and even establishing a permanent presence on its surface.”

Dr. Nicky Fox, the project scientist for Parker, expressed her excitement about the upcoming mission, saying, “We don’t know exactly what we will find, but we will be on the lookout for waves in the heating solar wind – I am sure I will be feeling all sorts of different waves that point to those processes that we’ve been arguing about for years.”

