Apple Days Sale: Get Discounts on iPhone, MacBook, and More

If you’re planning to purchase an iPhone, MacBook, or any other Apple product in the new year, then there is good news for you. Vijay Sales, India’s electronics omni-channel retailer, has started the most-awaited Apple Days Sale. The sale offers heavy discounts on expensive and premium Apple products. The sale is live from today until 31st December, 2023. You can visit Vijay Sales’ retail outlets or their website to buy your favorite Apple products at a reduced price. Remember, the sale will run until 7th January, 2024. Let’s dive into the details of the discounts being offered on each product.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

During the Apple Days Sale, Vijay Sales is offering the higher storage variants of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at the price of lower storage variants. Here is how the pricing will look like:

iPhone 15 Pro 1TB: Available at Rs. 1,62,990

iPhone 15 Pro 512GB: Available at Rs. 1,51,900

iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: Available at Rs. 1,35,240

iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: Available at Rs. 1,25,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: Available at Rs. 1,72,990

iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB: Available at Rs. 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: Available at Rs. 1,49,240

Other Apple Products

The sale also includes attractive prices on other Apple products such as iPhone 14, MacBook, and accessories like chargers, cables, pencils, and cases. Vijay Sales is also offering up to 15% discount on their Protek+ insurance plan. Along with that, customers can also avail the MyVS loyalty program that provides 0.75% loyalty points on purchases made on their stores and e-commerce website.

FAQ

Can I avail additional discounts on Apple products during the sale?

Yes, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail instant discounts of up to Rs. 5000 on their purchases.

Can I exchange my old Apple products during the sale?

Yes, Vijay Sales physical stores are offering exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10000 on certain products.

With the Apple Days Sale, you can make your Apple product purchases even more affordable. So hurry up and take advantage of the discounted prices!