Vivo X100 Pro: A Game-Changer in the Smartphone Market

Vivo has recently launched its highly anticipated Vivo X100 series in India. The series includes two smartphones, namely the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. Both models have generated a great deal of excitement, particularly the top-of-the-line Vivo X100 Pro.

One of the standout features of this series is the inclusion of a triple camera setup, with all three cameras boasting an impressive 50MP resolution. This makes the Vivo X100 series a strong contender for the title of the best smartphone for photography in 2022. Additionally, both phones are equipped with the powerful MediaTek processor and Vivo’s V3 chip.

When it comes to pricing, customers have multiple options to choose from. The Vivo X100 comes in two storage variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, priced at ₹63,999 and ₹69,999, respectively. On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Pro is available in a single storage option: 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, priced at ₹89,999.

In terms of specifications, both phones feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, which is based on TSMC’s third-generation 4nm process. This processor enhances battery life and boosts overall mobile performance. Both models also boast a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The camera setup is also noteworthy, with the base model featuring a triple camera setup of 50MP + 64MP + 15MP, while the Pro model sports three 50MP cameras. For selfies, both phones are equipped with a 32MP front camera. In terms of battery, the base model houses a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, while the Pro model comes with a larger 5400mAh battery and 120W fast charging capability.

The Vivo X100 series is now available for pre-booking, and sales will commence from January 11th. Alongside Vivo, Redmi has also launched its Redmi Note 13 series, introducing three new phones in the market.

