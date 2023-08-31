New Tool Launched by Google for AI-generated Image Identification

Google has launched a new tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images. The technology embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image, making it invisible to the human eye but detectable for identification purposes. The tool, called “SynthAID,” has been released in beta version in partnership with Google Cloud through Google DeepMind.

SynthAID is currently available to a limited number of Vertex AI customers, which is one of the latest text-to-image models developed by the company. It uses input text to create photorealistic images.

According to a blog post by Google DeepMind, “Generative AI can unlock vast creative potential, but it also presents new risks such as enabling creators to intentionally or inadvertently spread misinformation.”

The tool was created by training two AI models on a “diverse” set of images, one for watermarking and one for identification. However, SynthAID cannot fully identify images with watermarks. It can distinguish between images that may or may not have watermarks and potential high chances of watermarked images.

Google stated that “SynthAID is not foolproof against major variations in images, but it offers a promising technical perspective for individuals and organizations working with AI-generated content responsibly.” The tool can also be further developed to work with other AI models and techniques beyond audio, video, and text imagery.

The tool provides three confidence levels for interpreting watermark identification results. If a digital watermark is detected, there is a possibility that a portion of the image is generated by an algorithm.

Google mentioned that they will integrate this tool into more Google products and make it available for third parties in the near future.

Source: AIIMS