ChatGPT Faces Competition from Tech Giants and Meta’s AI Personalities

Google is currently developing an AI search engine and an intelligent assistant for smartphones called Bard. It is also integrating the technology behind ChatGPT into Bing Chat and developing Copilot for the Windows 11 operating system. Additionally, Apple is said to have a secret project in the works for developing its own GPT-style AI.

However, the biggest potential competitor to ChatGPT could come from the enigmatic company Meta, which has created AI personalities that closely resemble ChatGPT. These AI personalities, referred to as “AI characters,” could potentially be integrated into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. If Meta launches its AI products on its social media platforms, it could pose a significant alternative to ChatGPT due to the billions of users on these platforms.

The emergence of productivity AI products within social media networks is an exciting development. However, with Meta’s involvement, concerns about additional tracking and data collection arise.

According to a report from the Financial Times, Meta intends to introduce AI characters within its social media networks, referred to as “personas.” These personas will exhibit specific behaviors when interacting with users on Facebook and Instagram. As an example, the report mentions an AI character that speaks like a surfer while providing travel recommendations, and another AI character that impersonates Abraham Lincoln.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously expressed interest in AI personalities earlier this year and announced the creation of a dedicated AI group within Meta. They aim to develop short-term creative and expressive tools, but their long-term focus is on AI personalities that can assist users in various ways. These experiments may involve text-based interactions, image processing for Instagram filters and ad formats, as well as video and multi-modal experiences.

Meta has already made progress, with researcher Alessandro Paluzzi discovering an “AI reliance” feature within Instagram that offers 30 different AI characters for chat interactions. Zuckerberg hinted at further AI innovations from Meta during an earnings call in June 2023, promising to reveal more details later in the year. Meta’s commitment to “metaverses” underscores the significant role AI will play.

Meta’s AI personalities have the potential to be strong competitors to ChatGPT, providing AI experiences to billions of people without the need for a separate ChatGPT account or other AI products. However, concerns about comprehensive data collection and user tracking accompany these chatbots.

It remains unclear how Meta will address user privacy regarding these productivity AI products. While the exact launch date for AI personalities is uncertain, the Connect developer event may provide more information.