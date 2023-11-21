Що зазвичай викликає оперізувальний лишай?

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus can remain dormant in the body for years and reactivate later in life, leading to shingles. But what triggers this reactivation? Let’s explore some common triggers and frequently asked questions about shingles.

Тригери:

Shingles can be triggered by various factors, including:

1. вік: The risk of developing shingles increases with age, particularly after the age of 50. As the immune system weakens with age, the virus has a higher chance of reactivating.

2. стрес: Emotional or physical stress can weaken the immune system, making it more susceptible to viral reactivation. Stressful events such as the loss of a loved one, job-related pressure, or major life changes can trigger shingles.

3. Порушення з боку імунної системи: Certain medical conditions, such as HIV/AIDS or cancer, that weaken the immune system can increase the risk of shingles.

4. Медпрепарати: Some medications, such as those used for chemotherapy or organ transplantation, can suppress the immune system and make reactivation of the virus more likely.

5. Поранення або травма: Physical trauma or injury to a specific area of the body can trigger shingles in that area. This is known as “dermatomal reactivation.”

Питання що часто задаються:

З: Чи може оперізувальний лишай бути заразним?

A: Shingles itself is not contagious, but the varicella-zoster virus can be transmitted to individuals who have not had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine. They may develop chickenpox instead of shingles.

Q: Is there a way to prevent shingles?

A: Yes, a vaccine called Zostavax is available for individuals aged 50 and older. It reduces the risk of developing shingles and can also help lessen the severity and duration of the illness if it does occur.

П: Як довго триває оперізувальний лишай?

A: The rash typically lasts for 2-4 weeks. However, some individuals may experience persistent pain, known as postherpetic neuralgia, even after the rash has healed.

In conclusion, shingles can be triggered by various factors such as age, stress, immune system disorders, medications, and injury. Understanding these triggers and taking preventive measures, such as vaccination, can help reduce the risk and impact of this painful condition.