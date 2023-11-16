Нове уявлення про склад Урана та Нептуна: моделювання майбутніх місій космічних кораблів

A new study sheds light on the composition of Uranus and Neptune, revealing important differences from their gas giant counterparts, Jupiter and Saturn. The European Space Agency (ESA) has taken the initiative to replicate the atmospheric conditions of these Ice Giants in order to simulate what a future spacecraft would encounter upon entry.

Uranus and Neptune, like Jupiter and Saturn, are primarily composed of hydrogen and helium. However, their methane concentrations, although relatively low at 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, are significantly higher than what the Galileo and Cassini spacecraft encountered when entering the atmospheres of Jupiter and Saturn. Other gases in the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune are present in trace amounts.

While the funding and feasibility of a spacecraft mission to either Uranus or Neptune remain uncertain, NASA is likely to take the lead in any future missions, with the ESA expressing its eagerness to participate.

To gather valuable insights, the ESA conducted experiments at the hypersonic plasma T6 Stalker Tunnel at Oxford University and the plasma wind tunnels at the University of Stuttgart. By shooting suitable gases at a solid object, the researchers aimed to replicate the conditions a future spacecraft would experience upon entering the atmospheres of Uranus or Neptune. The resulting simulated atmospheres provided critical data.

Notably, Uranus and Neptune are believed to harbor giant oceans of supercritical liquids. However, probes sent to explore these planets would face high pressures and temperatures, necessitating a robust thermal protection system. ESA scientist Louis Walpot emphasized the importance of testing facilities capable of reproducing the atmospheric conditions and velocities involved.

Although the research team has yet to reach the orbital speed required for entry into Uranus or Neptune, they have made significant progress by pushing the plasma past the model probe at a speed of 19 km/s (43,000 mph). These experiments revealed that even small amounts of methane alter the radiation spectrum experienced during entry.

The findings from this study contribute valuable insights into the complex atmospheres and compositions of Uranus and Neptune, paving the way for future spacecraft missions to uncover the secrets of these distant Ice Giants.

Часті питання (FAQ)

Q: What are the main differences between Uranus and Neptune and Jupiter and Saturn?

A: Uranus and Neptune have important compositional differences from Jupiter and Saturn, but are quite similar to each other. While all four gas giants are primarily composed of hydrogen and helium, the concentrations of methane in Uranus and Neptune are 3-8 times higher than those encountered by spacecraft entering Jupiter and Saturn.

Q: Who is likely to lead future spacecraft missions to Uranus or Neptune?

A: In the near future, missions to either Uranus or Neptune are expected to be led by NASA, with the ESA expressing its interest in participating.

Q: What challenges do spacecraft face when entering the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune?

A: Spacecraft would be subject to high pressures and temperatures upon entering the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune, requiring a high-performance thermal protection system to endure for a useful amount of time.

Q: What did the experiments conducted by the ESA reveal?

A: The experiments replicated the atmospheric conditions and velocities of entering Uranus or Neptune. They demonstrated that even small amounts of methane significantly alter the radiation spectrum compared to conditions dominated by hydrogen and carbon.

Q: What are the future prospects for spacecraft missions to Uranus and Neptune?

A: While funding and feasibility remain uncertain, the research conducted by the ESA and other scientific advancements contribute valuable insights that pave the way for potential future spacecraft missions.