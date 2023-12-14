Нове дослідження показує, що окуляри віртуальної реальності викликають у мишей реакцію страху

A recent study conducted by researchers at Northwestern University has demonstrated the effectiveness of virtual reality (VR) goggles in evoking fear and anxiety responses in mice. The researchers developed miniature VR lenses, measuring 12 millimeters in diameter, that immerse mice in virtual environments they perceive as real.

Previous attempts to create VR environments for mice have been limited by technology, as mice possess a wide field of view and are more perceptive to their physical surroundings. However, advances in VR technology have allowed the researchers to design smaller equipment that can fit the anatomy of mice.

The VR goggles consist of curved lenses that encompass the mice’s field of view and provide realistic colors and lights through a small screen and 180-degree camera. Using Unity, a 3D video game application, the researchers created a virtual field that included a tunnel and a water tube. Mice were also placed on a miniature foam treadmill to simulate locomotion.

During the study, a black disk was introduced into the virtual field, mimicking a predator attacking the mice. The results showed that the mice exhibited fight-or-flight responses, freezing or running away into the tunnel when the disk approached them. The researchers observed fear neurons being emitted by the mice even minutes or hours after the encounter, indicating a possible reliving of the experience.

The findings of this study have significant implications for understanding fear, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in both mice and humans. By using mice as models, researchers can gain insights into how the brain processes fear and potentially discover new treatments for anxiety-related disorders.

The researchers have made the VR goggles’ equipment designs and data available online, encouraging other scientists to utilize them in their studies. It is expected that this breakthrough in VR technology will contribute to future scientific discoveries regarding fear and PTSD, ultimately benefiting human health and well-being.

As technology continues to advance, the potential for innovative research methods expands, providing researchers with valuable tools for investigating the complexities of the brain and behavior.